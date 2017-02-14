There's a gentrification-themed street-art battle happening in Hackney Wick

A post shared by Jack Jack Henry TGA (@metalhk47) on Feb 13, 2017 at 3:04pm PST

New street art crops up in London all the time, so you can't expect your favourite murals to stick around forever. But street artist Edwin apparently took things too far after making his mark on a mural in Hackney Wick. Painting over an intricate mural of a woman and an octopus, he wrote: 'For just a moment, this pretty face and octopus has made me forget that my rent has doubled and that my neighbourhood is being destroyed'.

But for whatever reason, he seems to have quickly had a change of heart – and has brought back the woman and the octopus, along with the word 'sorry'. And hey, we quite like the more 'stripped down' interpretation.

