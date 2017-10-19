There’s a halloumi-themed restaurant coming to town – and they’re doing cheese ice cream

Calling all halloumi lovers! So, er, everyone then. From Monday November 13, you’ll be able to enjoy the cheese in all its salty glory at a week-long pop-up at East London’s 100 Hoxton. The brainchild of the Cypriot tourism board (halloumi is Cypriot, you see), the best thing about this cheesy happening is its name: ‘Say Hallou-mi to Cyprus’. We kid you not. The food looks good, too: there are crumbed halloumi fingers with tomato chilli jam, halloumi and cauliflower fritters with lime pickle yoghurt, and a rather curious-sounding halloumi ice-cream. Intrigued? So are we.

The halloumi pop-up at 100 Hoxton will run for one week, from Monday 13th November until Sunday November 19th. For reservations, visit the website.

