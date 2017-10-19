  • Blog
There’s a halloumi-themed restaurant coming to town – and they’re doing cheese ice cream

By Laura Evans Posted: Thursday October 19 2017, 4:10pm

Calling all halloumi lovers! So, er, everyone then. From Monday November 13, you’ll be able to enjoy the cheese in all its salty glory at a week-long pop-up at East London’s 100 Hoxton. The brainchild of the Cypriot tourism board (halloumi is Cypriot, you see), the best thing about this cheesy happening is its name: ‘Say Hallou-mi to Cyprus’. We kid you not. The food looks good, too: there are crumbed halloumi fingers with tomato chilli jam, halloumi and cauliflower fritters with lime pickle yoghurt, and a rather curious-sounding halloumi ice-cream. Intrigued? So are we.

The halloumi pop-up at 100 Hoxton will run for one week, from Monday 13th November until Sunday November 19th. For reservations, visit the website.

Love cheese? Check out our list of must-try places.

Want to hear more food news like this? Click here to sign up to Time Out.

 

 

 

