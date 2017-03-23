There’s a Lady Gaga night in east London this weekend

Go out and stay out all night. Here’s your essential party schedule for this weekend...

Radio 1 DJ MistaJam is curating his second night at XOYO this week. Expect dancefloor fillers and guest appearances from P Money and TCTS. XOYO. Thu Mar 23.

Better perfect your poker face for this Lady Gaga-themed night. Expect all of Mother Monster’s hits plus tracks from like-minded artists and collaborators. Moth Club. Fri Mar 24.

A night of space-themed cabaret, headed up by drag star ShayShay and featuring performers from across the city. Far out! Limewharf. Fri Mar 24.

There’ll be proper party vibes at this Peckham disco and house night thanks to an eclectic line-up featuring the brilliant Maurice Fulton. FYI, Fulton helped produce ’90s club banger ‘Gypsy Woman’. CLF Art Cafe. Fri Mar 24.

Surgeon and Regis’s punk-meets-techno supergroup British Murder Boys last performed in 2008. They’re reuniting at Oval Space this weekend. Oval Space. Sat Mar 25.

Calling all Barbie girls, Styx is throwing an Aqua-heavy pop rave with PC Music’s GFOTY. There’ll be drag, Pokémon tarot and a Barbie catwalk contest. Styx. Sat Mar 25.

Genre-smashing LA collective celebrate their sixth anniversary with a ridiculously talented electronic soul and conscious hip hop line-up headed by in-demand futurebeats producer ESTA. Roundhouse. Sat Mar 25.

This fun rave run by, and predominantly for, gender-queer people of colour hosts an afterparty to BFI Flare, the LGBT film festival. BFI Southbank. Sat Mar 25.

Celebrate Mother’s Day at a house and techno rave with Berlin whizz Dixon. It’s in the daytime, so you’ll easily be up in time for work on Monday. Ministry of Sound. Sun Mar 26.

