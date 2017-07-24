There’s a massive outdoor party happening in east London this weekend

Remember the last time you went out and danced so hard you woke up the next morning with blisters the size of saucers? Chances are you were at a bash thrown by Percolate, the ‘nomadic boogie crew’ with a reputation for wrangling some of the biggest names in beat-dropping.

They’ve been hosting shindigs in the city’s coolest clubs for five years, and now they’re taking things outside for their first ever alfresco party. And while the setting may be a little different, the line-up is just as strong as ever – German decksmith DJ Koze tops the bill, with support from the likes of Paranoid London, Scuba, Moxie, Objekt and more across two stages. Expect none of the subdued sound issues you’re used to from one-day fests – Percolate have promised some serious production values and a banging soundsystem to match.

Location-wise, it’s a bit of a quirky one; it’s being held on Three Mills Island, a large, perfectly circular green space just south of Stratford (it’s the home of a former tidal mill and, weirdly, the site of the first ‘Big Brother’ house). Best of all, it’s surrounded by water and greenery on all sides, so expect things to feel pretty magical as the sun dips below the trees.

In terms of refreshments, the Frontier crew will be in attendance with their container bar, pouring frosty pints of craft lager throughout the day and into the night, and there’ll be grub from some of London’s best-loved street food traders. That’s if you can tear yourself away from the tunes – just remember that your feet will thank you in the morning.

Percolate Open Air is happening this Saturday, July 29 on Three Mills Island in east London. Tickets start at £40.50.