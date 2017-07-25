There’s an open-air screening of ‘Shakespeare in Love’ on a boat on the Thames this weekend

This Saturday night, you can imagine yourself afloat on the Thames in Elizabethan London with a special one-off screening of ‘Shakespeare in Love’ on the top deck of a cruise boat.

Time Out’s Movies on the River – the first floating cinema on the Thames – is returning for one last July date with this special showing of the 1998 romantic comedy which stars Joseph Fiennes as William Shakespeare and Gwyneth Paltrow as his lover and muse.

The cruise will leave Tower Pier near Tower Bridge at 8.15pm and will cruise through central London before stopping near Westminster Bridge to watch the film in the shadow of Big Ben and the London Eye as it gets dark.

There are scenes of the Globe Theatre and the river in the film, which means you’ll able to see the real thing before snuggling up with a blanket to watch the movie in the open air. On board, there’ll be a fully-stocked bar ready to make your evening as fun as possible. We’re struggling to think of a more romantic way to spend this Saturday night.

Movies on the River with City Cruises is screening ‘Shakespeare in Love’ on Saturday July 29 and ‘Moonlight’ on Saturday August 11. You can buy tickets here.