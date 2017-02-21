There's going to be a 24-hour tube strike on the Central and Waterloo & City lines starting tonight

There are two words that fill every Londoner with dread – and there are no prizes for guessing what they are. Yup, another tube strike is hitting the city's transport network tonight. But don't panic, it's not the entire network, so commuters won't have to deal with a total shutdown.

Tube workers from the RMT and Aslef unions are staging a 24-hour walkout on the Central and Waterloo & City lines. There will be no service on the Waterloo & City line (y'know, the BIG one) and there will be a reduced service on the Central line, with no service east of Leytonstone – so bad luck if you live in Zone 4 and beyond. But there will be a bus shuttle service calling at Epping, Debden, Loughton and Chingford, to help Londoners get home.

The dispute is over the 'forced' transfer of eight drivers to different depots, meaning they have further to travel. The walkout kicks off at 9pm tonight until 8.59pm tomorrow evening. Expect other tube lines to be busier and the Central line to be even more hellish than usual.

Photo: Alistair Beavis/Flickr

In other news, there might be a strike on the night tube for the first time.