There’s going to be a huge protest against Donald Trump’s state visit outside Parliament tonight

Parliament will debate today whether US President Donald Trump's planned UK state visit should be blocked after more than 1.8 million people signed a petition against the trip. As MPs deliberate in Westminster Hall, thousands of people are expected to descend on Parliament in a demonstration against the new POTUS.

The action is part of ‘Stop Trump: A National Day of Action’, which is calling on people across the UK ‘to take to the streets and reclaim the future’. Marches and events will be taking place all day across the country. In London, the march on Parliament has been organised for 5pm, convening at Parliament Square. So far, around 50,000 people have clicked 'interested' or 'attending' on the event's Facebook page. It follows an emergency demonstration on Downing Street in January, which saw thousands march along Whitehall with only a day’s notice.

Today's protest, organised by the newly formed Stop Trump Coalition, is taking place in coordination with 'One Day Without Us' – a national day of solidarity with migrants from around the world who are living, working and studying in the UK – who are also holding a number of events during the day.

To find out what events are taking place near you, the Trump Coalition has put together this handy map. In London, protestors will be able to join a 'flag mob' in Parliament Square from 1pm, where you can wave your country's flag in solidarity with migrant workers and diversity; the Tate and Tate Modern will conduct tours celebrating artworks created or influenced by migrants; and Upstairs at the Ritzy in Brixton will hold a story-telling jam from 7pm asking people to tell their own true tales of migration.

Activists, MPs, writers and comedians, including Owen Jones, Caroline Lucas and Rants N Bants will speak at this evening's march alongside performances from Jacob V Joyce, Aliyah Hasinah, Amina Jama, Caleb Femi and Belinda Zhawi.

The Stop Trump Coalition, which includes names such as Brian Eno, Lily Allen, Frankie Boyle, Paloma Faith and Caitlin Moran, has written a defiant message on the event’s Facebook page: ‘We are calling for a nationwide day of action to stand up and say no to the future of hatred, racism and division that Donald Trump is trying to create – and to say no to the disgraceful complicity of Theresa May and the British government in supporting him.

‘With a bit of work we can make this national day of action massive! We have a duty to stand up and be counted.'

'Stop Trump: A National Day of Action' will convene on Parliament Square on Monday February 20 at 5pm.