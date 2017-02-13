These images from the new 'Stranger Things' suggest it's weirdness as usual in Hawkins, Indiana

Netflix has released a few new images from the upcoming season of 'Stranger Things' – scheduled to be released on Halloween – and from the look on everyone's face, strange things are not about to stop happening any time soon.

Just look at Winona Ryder in the image above as distressed mum Joyce Byers. She might have had her son, Will, returned to her after the events of the first series (when Will disappeared behind the wallpaper for most of the time) – but judging by the look on her face, is another slug crawling out of his mouth? (If you don't know what that means, it's time to watch or revisit season one.)

And then look at the image below. We reckon there's something other than a stray pedestrian in Jonathan and Nancy's rearview mirror…

Meanwhile, here's a front view of Joyce's son, Will Byers – with no slug apparent. Will played a big part in the first season even though we didn't see much of him, but he's set to play an even bigger role in the second season. He's back from the Upside Down but has been changed in ways which will be revealed as the series goes on.

Here's the local chief of police, Jim Hopper (below), back on the trail of something or other in the second season of 'Stranger Things'. Hopper found a real purpose as the first season went on. At first, Hopper didn't take Will Byers's disappearance seriously, but by the end of the series he was fully convinced that a government cover-up was going on.

And finally here's an image we've already seen in recent weeks, but we like it so much we're sharing it again. The second season of 'Stranger Things' is set in 1984, a year later than the first series and the year that 'Ghostbusters' was released in cinemas – a movie that was clearly quick to influence the young boys of Hawkins, Indiana, judging by what they're wearing.

We'll find out how these images piece together in just under nine months' time…

'Stranger Things' season two will be on Netflix from October 31 2017. We've no idea why they chose that date.

