Think your cat is a closet foodie? Here are nine ways you’ll know for sure

By Julie Sheppard Posted: Thursday April 13 2017, 5:30pm

1. You tried to feed your cat Whiskas once. The little shit moved next door in protest.

2. Some cats love canned tuna. Yours prefers line-caught tuna steak. Pan-fried (and cooked pink, you heathen!).

3. Your cat loves licking the frosting off cupcakes – but only ones from Hummingbird Bakery.

4. Most cats leave dead mice by the bed as a ‘little present’. Yours garnishes them with foraged micro-herbs.

5. You get ‘the look’ if you give your cat smoked trout instead of smoked salmon.

6. Speaking of ‘looks’ – that one you’re getting when you eat a ready meal? Utter disdain, and rightly so.

7. Your cat purrs contentedly through every episode of ‘MasterChef’ (but not ‘Great British Menu’).

8. You say: ‘kitty treats!’ Your cat thinks: ‘Caviar? HIT ME.’

9. That goddamn day you brought home jamón ibérico from Brindisa but forgot to put it in the fridge? Cat Christmas.

By Julie Sheppard
