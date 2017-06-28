  • Blog
Third Space gym is raising cash for Grenfell Tower with a mega circuit class this weekend

By Matilda Egere-Cooper Posted: Wednesday June 28 2017, 3:43pm

In the weeks since the tragic Grenfell Tower fire, Londoners have done a brilliant job rallying together to help those affected. To help keep the momentum going, Third Space Canary Wharf is doing its bit with a fitness fundraiser on Saturday.

It’ll be running a mega circuit class for members and non-members. To do the class, you just need to donate at least a tenner to the Red Cross’s relief fund via Third Space’s Just Giving page – and Third Space will match all donations up to £5,000.

Find out more about the fundraiser.

Looking for more ways to help? Check out this website.

Staff writer
By Matilda Egere-Cooper 170 Posts

Matilda looks after the Blog Network as Time Out London's Community Editor. When she's not pumping iron at the gym or cycling her way around the capital, she's at home trying not to over-water her beloved houseplants. Follow her on Twitter at @megerecooper.

For any feedback or for more information email

