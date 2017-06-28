Third Space gym is raising cash for Grenfell Tower with a mega circuit class this weekend

A post shared by Third Space (@thirdspacelondon) on Jan 7, 2016 at 6:39am PST

In the weeks since the tragic Grenfell Tower fire, Londoners have done a brilliant job rallying together to help those affected. To help keep the momentum going, Third Space Canary Wharf is doing its bit with a fitness fundraiser on Saturday.

It’ll be running a mega circuit class for members and non-members. To do the class, you just need to donate at least a tenner to the Red Cross’s relief fund via Third Space’s Just Giving page – and Third Space will match all donations up to £5,000.

