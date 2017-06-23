This 4,000mph super-train will get you from London to Edinburgh in eight minutes

A post shared by Hyper Chariot (@hyper_chariot) on May 16, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Fancy a quick jaunt to Edinburgh without the five-hour train journey? That could soon be a reality thanks to Hyper Chariot, a company which has grand plans to create a super-shuttle that could get you from London to Edinburgh in a mere eight minutes. Eight minutes? It’s hardly worth getting a can of G&T for the journey.

It all sounds a bit too good to be true, but the folks at Hyper Chariot claim that the super-shuttle would use rollercoaster-style technology to catapult car-sized pods through airless concrete tubes, reaching speeds of 4,000mph (no, not 400, we checked: four-actual-thousand).

If it all goes ahead, the company says its wacky new transport system could be operational by 2040. So, best-case scenario, that’s only 23 years to wait. Actually, maybe five hours on the train doesn’t seem so bad.

