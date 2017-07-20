This installation is 2017’s answer to Frank’s Cafe’s pink stairwell

Remember how last year Simon Whybray’s baby pink stairwell at Frank’s Cafe in Peckham was the Instagram Opportunity of the Summer, 2016? Well, get your phones at the ready, there’s a new selfie spot in town.
While the Frank’s stairwell is still providing a stellar backdrop for blogger outfit posts and tourist group shots, anyone truly worth their Instagram salt (likes) should be making a pilgrimage to Camille Walala’s new maze installation at Now Gallery in Greenwich. It is the newest, coolest, best thing to pose in front of in London right now.
In fact, Walala x Play has only been open a week and already our Instagram feeds are crammed full of snapshots of people amidst the brightly coloured walls of the labyrinth. Key details: There are mirrors so you can selfie! There are platforms so you can capture a bird’s eye view! It just generally looks hip as hell.
Want to get in on the action? You’ve still got ageeees. The installation’s in situ until Sunday September 24. It’s also free. Make sure you match your outfit to the room, yeah?
