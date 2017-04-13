This map shows London’s most popular Uber journeys

Love it or hate it – and there are plenty of cabbies in the latter camp – since it arrived in the city five years ago, Uber has changed how people get around London. Here’s the proof: a map of the most popular journeys taken in Uber cars from each area of London.

It shows that across the city, most rides are local – people hopping from one area to another neighbouring area – rather than crosstown schleps. People from Barking are most likely to travel to East Ham and vice versa, while Tootingites are most likely to travel to Battersea. There’s only one popular long trip: from Heathrow to Westminster and the City. In fact, outside central London, Uber seems to be filling in gaps in suburban transport networks more often than bringing people into town – whatever your black cab driver says about Zone 1’s plague of Priuses.

