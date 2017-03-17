This room in South Kensington with no water, heating and a hole in the wall will set you back £150,000

auction.co.uk

If you want to get your foot on the housing ladder in London you can expect to be shelling out big bucks for even the pokiest of flats. But, for your six-figure sum, you’d at least expect running water, heating and an intact internal structure, or at least that was until this gem came onto the market.

This pretty dismal 250sq ft basement room – yep you heard us right, room – ,comes with no water, no heating, a huge, gaping, cavernous hole in its wall and a reserve price from Allsop auctioneers of £150,000, which means you’ll be paying upwards of £600 for each square foot when it’s auctioned at the end of the month.

The whopping great price tag can be put down to the room’s location at Queen’s Gate Gardens in swanky South Kensington, where the average flat will set you back an eye-watering £1,893,516. On the plus side, the auctioneers say the lower ground floor room ‘benefits from natural light via an external window’ and can be accessed from a ‘grand entrance hall’ – lap of luxury, eh?

