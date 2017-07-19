This summer you can watch ‘Moonlight’ in the moonlight on a boat in the Thames

If you still haven’t got around to seeing this year’s Oscar-winner, ‘Moonlight’, we’re struggling to think of a better way of making amends than watching it on a balmy August night on a boat on the Thames.

This summer, Time Out has been welcoming Londoners to Movies on the River with City Cruises, the city’s first cinema to sail the Thames. Hundreds of film fans have taken a sunset cruise before settling down to watch a much-loved movie such as ‘Love Actually’ and ‘When Harry Met Sally’ in the shadow of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament.

The first run of Movies on the River screenings has finished – but we’ve just added two extra dates.

On Tuesday July 29, Movies on the River will show the smart romantic comedy ‘Shakespeare in Love’, and on Saturday August 12 it will screen ‘Moonlight’.

The story of a young man at three different ages, from boy to adult, it’s a tender, beautiful film about growing up in adversity and discovering who you are and becoming comfortable in your own skin. It’s full of sweltering, emotional scenes set in the heat of Miami, Florida, where it’s set. London might not be Miami, but if the weather’s right and the moon’s out, this could be one of the city’s most heady, romantic events this summer.

Get tickets for ‘Moonlight’ (Saturday August 12) and ‘Shakespeare in Love’ (Tuesday July 29) at Movies on the River with City Cruises.