This talk with Pussy Riot activist Masha Alyokhina is a beginner’s guide to activism

Activism is in the air – and, if you want to get political but don’t know where to start, this talk with Maria ‘Masha’ Alyokhina is a good first step.

Masha was an early member of Pussy Riot, the balaclava-clad punk activist group known for fighting against Putin for women’s and LGBT+ rights in Russia.

After a protest at a church landed Masha in court, she spent two years in prison, some of which was at one of Russian’s toughest prison camps in Siberia. While behind bars she continued her activism, this time fighting for the rights of the prisoners. She went on hunger strike and filed numerous complaints against the system, changing the lives of the prisoners around her.

She’ll be talking about her time spent continuing the resistance in prison at Union Chapel on Monday evening to mark the release of her book about the period. It will be in conversation with journalist, writer and comedian Viv Groskop.

