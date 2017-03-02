Three great ways to celebrate World Book Day in London

Is your inner bookworm gasping for breath? Give it a much-needed feed at these literary events to mark World Book Day on March 2

Did you know your favourite paperback could pay for your next Whisky Sour? Just bring one along this ever-so-flashy venue and they’ll swap it for a literary themed cocktail. Every title collected will be sold on to second-hand bookshop Skoob Books, with the proceeds going to Great Ormond Street Hospital. The Bloomsbury Club Bar. Tottenham Court Road. Mar 2. Free.

Exchange scathing feminist critiques over canapés at this monthly book club led by literary critic Lucy Scholes and Waterstone’s Elizabeth Morris. The group will be discussing ‘Difficult Women’, a disarming collection of short stories by Roxane Gay. Waterstone's Gower Street. Goodge Street Mar 2. £5.

Young poet Lisa Luxx is often compared to her spoken word peer Kate Tempest, but she has a raw style of her own. Join for an evening of music and verse at the release of her new book about ‘the identity, activism and spirituality of the internet’. Miranda at The Ace Hotel. Shoreditch High Street Overground. £6.

Photo: Lisa Luxx photographed by Richard Norbury.

