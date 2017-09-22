Three of the best alternative orchestras out there

Bored of the more traditional concert hall? Fed up with a fusty theatre? Allow us to introduce London's nomadic ensembles taking music to the people...

The Little Orchestra

What makes an alternative orchestra? Well, a desire to break out of the confines of a traditional music hall is a key aspect, something this collective have been doing since 2013, with shows at places like Oval Space and party vibes afterwards.

www.thelittleorchestra.com

The Multi-Story Orchestra

Born out of performances at former car park Bold Tendencies in Peckham – where passing trains add to the randomness – this young orch play to diverse crowds and take time to explain the pieces informally to their audience before they begin.

www.multi-story.org.uk

The Night Shift

An offshoot of the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, this group play unusual venues for classical, like Camden Assembly and the Old Queen’s Head. Unlike traditional orchs, they’re cool with pint-clinking and mid-performance Instagramming.

www.oae.co.uk