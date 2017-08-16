Three things happening this Wednesday that you need to know about

1. Make stuff and try not to break stuff at 'Blackhorse Sideshow', a new interactive workshop and events space in E17. See creations like the giant 'Marble Run', constructed from London bus components. Find it today on Forest Road, opposite Blackhorse Road tube station.

2. Roll up, roll up to St Christopher Place's Summer TasteFest for a free helping of Pan-n-Ice’s choc ice cream rolls, topped with 'the world’s rarest dark chocolate'. Register for your ticket in advance, and get ready to over-eat from 5pm.

3. You can try the (alleged) 'best Irish coffee in the world' this week at Claridge's, where famous New York bar The Dead Rabbit will be serving up the lethal drink until August 22. The cocktail bar is now fully booked, but there's still limited room for walk-ins looking for that boozy caffeine boost.