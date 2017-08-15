You can drink ‘the world’s best Irish coffee’ in London this week

You and your old man knock back coffee with a nip in it all the time. But this Irish coffee is said to be the world’s best. It’s from The Dead Rabbit in New York, which sells more than 400 of these bad boys a week. Get in on the froth-topped action while the bar pops up in town. You know, just to be sure.

The Dead Rabbit will be at Claridge’s from tonight (Tuesday August 15) until August 22. The cocktail bar is now fully booked, but there will still be limited room for walk-ins to try this tip-top tipple all week, and some cracking Guinness too, we’ve been told.

Watch the video above for a sneak peek of the pop-up bar.

The Dead Rabbit is at Claridge’s, Brook St, W1K 4HR from Tue Aug 15 to Tue Aug 22.