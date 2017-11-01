Three ways to celebrate Day of the Dead in London

Dying for a burrito? Venture into the warren of tunnels under Waterloo. Inside, you’ll find a ‘Mayan Jungle’ created by Madinga Arts, and a street food market serving up Wahaca faves and Patty & Bun burgers. But there’s more to these festivities than food. To mark the 3,000-year-old Mexican Day of the Dead festival, there will be interactive Día de los Muertos theatre and a recreation of a traditional ceremony honoring the dead through poetry and music (performed each year at Oaxaca’s Panteón General cemetery). All profits go towards charities helping people affected by Mexico’s recent earthquakes. How to get there? Just follow the scent of freshly prepared tacos, the sound of Latin beats and the hordes of painted sugar skull faces. The Vaults. Thu Nov 2- Sat Nov 4. £25.

A tribute to Mexico's ‘Dia De Los Muertos’ wouldn't be complete with Tequila, lots of it. Here, you'll find 1800 Tequila in everything from the bloody marys to the chilli mousse. Fill your face, while enjoying Mexican tunes from a live, eight-piece mariachi band.

Café Pacifico. Covent Garden. Thu Nov 2. Free.

Corazón X Day of the Dead

Ever eaten cactus salad or candied pumpkin? You can at this four-course Mexican feast and mezcal pairing. A fiver from your ticket goes to a programme promoting youth literary in Mexico City so you can sip those tiki cocktails with a clean conscience.

Corazón. Oxford Circus. Sat Nov 4. £48+bf.

More unmissable events? Check out our guide to November in London.

Fancy something with more spark? Here's where to watch fireworks for free in London.