Time Out founder Tony Elliott is being honoured with an Outstanding Contribution to British Media award

Ever feel like you want to thank someone for letting you know about prosecco festivals, cheese bars, polysexual cabaret pop-ups, avant-garde art and the rest of the city’s all-you-can-eat cultural buffet? Okay, well that’s done, because Time Out founder Tony Elliott is to be honoured at this year’s British Media Awards with an Outstanding Contribution to British Media award. According to the BMA, ‘Tony Elliott is an icon in British media and so is Time Out, a brand that became part of the cultural DNA of the cities it serves.’



Tony founded Time Out while a student in 1968. Using £70 he had been given by his aunt, he set out to create a new kind of magazine for London, one which went and found out stuff for itself: ‘At the very beginning I wanted to connect people in the city to places, people and events not covered by anyone else,’ he said. He put together the first issue at his mother’s kitchen table and distributed it himself on the streets of London. Time Out has since gone on to be in 108 cities in 39 countries, with a monthly global audience of 137 million.



That’s a lot of cheese. But then, as we always say, you can’t have too much cheese.



Read the full announcement here. The awards are on May 3.