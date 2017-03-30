Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, dust off your tuxes boys. Is ‘Dunkirk’ next year’s big Oscar winner?

We’re only just recovering from envelope-gate at this year’s Oscars. But cinema owners yesterday got a sneak peak of footage from Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ – and judging from their reactions, the WWII epic is already a frontrunner for February 2018.

'Dunkirk' stars Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and – a bit random this one – Harry Styles, and portrays the evacuation of more than 300,000 British soldiers from the Dunkirk beach in 1940. Clips seen at the event yesterday, CinemaCom in Las Vegas, featured soldiers under fire on the beach, and were described as ‘intense’ and ‘stunning’.

Photo: Warner Brothers

Variety reports that Christopher Nolan appeared on stage, describing the Dunkirk mission as 'one of the greatest stories of human history.' He added: ‘I wanted to tell the story in the most visceral way possible.’

Nolan is keeping details of the plot hush-hush. We do know that Tom Hardy is a fighter pilot, while Mark Rylance plays the captain of a boat most likely one of the ‘little ships’ – more than 700 small private vessels that pluckily sailed across the channel to the rescue.

Could 2018 be Tom Hardy's year at the Oscars? He's been nominated once before, for his supporting role in ‘The Revenant’. Don't mention that to Leonardo DiCaprio though. While making the film, Leo predicted that Hardy would pick up an Oscar nomination. Hardy bet him a tattoo of the winner’s choosing that he wouldn’t. He lost, but has yet to get the tattoo done: 'Leo knows everything.'

Watch the 'Dunkirk' trailer