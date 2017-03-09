Tom Hardy is back for more grunting in 'Taboo' series two

You have not heard the last of Tom Hardy's guttural grunts. That's right, the BBC have recommissioned period drama 'Taboo'.

The series, co-created by Hardy, Hardy's dad Chips and Steven Knight and exec produced by Ridley Scott, might not have been an all out critical success (we called it 'thunderously entertaining' and 'a teensy bit ridiculous'), but its popularity on iPlayer has secured it a second series.

'"Taboo" has been a phenomenal success and proves overnight ratings are not the only measure of success, as the series even now continues to grow beyond live viewing,' the BBC's director of content Charlotte Moore said, going on to reference 'the growing talkability of "Taboo"', which 'has engaged younger audiences, seeing record numbers coming to BBC iPlayer.'

Set in 1814, 'Taboo' follows Hardy's character James Delaney as he unexpectedly returns to London after his father's death and embarks in a bitter and bloody battle with the British government over a stretch of land left to him in his father's will.

The final episode saw Delaney and his band of misfits leave London for the Americas. The second series will see them reach 'a new world'.

Basically, brace yourselves for more marine mud, magic and period melodrama...

Fancy watching a video of Tom Hardy grunting? Of course you do.

Here he is reading a bedtime story, too.