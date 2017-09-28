Try cocktails made from rubbish as Trash Tiki returns to London

This cocktail’s mini garbage-can vessel is the tip of the iceberg. Because the Deadly Frog is a mean mix by pop-up cocktail bar Trash Tiki, where bartenders make drinks from waste ingredients. For London Cocktail Week they’re turning donations from 30 participating bars into conscious cocktails. This rum and gin drink contains citrus ‘stock’ and avocado pit syrup.

© Lyndon French

Trash Tiki is a concept from top bartenders Kelsey Ramage and Iain Griffiths, who have been touring with their pop-up, serving up beverages using by-products and produce otherwise destined for bins all around the world. They’ll be pouring drinks throughout Cocktail Week in the basement of the Nelsons Head pub to a punk music soundtrack. So go on, get wasted with them. Someone else’s trash could be your treasure.

Trash Tiki is at Nelsons Head, 32 Horatio St, E2 7SB. 7613 4434 from Tue Oct 3 to Sun Oct 8, 5.30pm-midnight.

