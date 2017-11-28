Turn up the heating: Big Shaq’s throwing a Christmas party in Brixton

What goes skrrrahh pap pap ho ho ho? Why it's Big Shaq at Christmas, of course!

Yep, bringing his Santa sack (full of Lynx and Twix, naturally) to Brixton Electric on December 15, the grime MC and internet-crushing alter ego of comedian Michael Dapaah will be throwing his own Christmas Link Up: a sure-to-be-legendary party featuring Shaq and his pals on the mic.

Pre-sale tickets for the event are on sale now, and if ever there’s a time to blast out the rapper's anthem to maintaining a pleasant, low-level body temperature, then the wintery Christmas season is surely it. Skrrratt!