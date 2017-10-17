Video: behind the scenes in the TfL operations room

Next time you’re dressed up as a giant banana underground or fantasising about an epic escalator slide, remember this: the men and women of the TfL operations room have the whole network blown up on giant CCTV screens.

We headed down for a tour with operations room manager Andy Hogg, who took us around the social media desk and tube control board, and explained how the world’s oldest underground system is kept running, and how TfL uses passengers ranting on Twitter to find out about delays. (That @TfL feed isn’t just for bants, you know.)

