Now marginally more anticipated than the Rapture, the West End debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s world-conquering musical ‘Hamilton’ is finally really actually happening next month. And by way of evidence, here’s a little behind-the-scenes documentary they made of the first day of rehearsals, which took place last month.

As we get closer to the first preview of #HamiltonLDN, here's an exclusive look at the first official day of rehearsals on 14 October 2017. pic.twitter.com/2jwNnOimsV — Hamilton West End (@HamiltonWestEnd) November 16, 2017

‘Hamilton’ is at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Dec 6-Jun 30 2018.