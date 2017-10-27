Video: see inside the Museum of London’s secret bone archive

Did you know that there are thousands of human remains beneath the Museum of London? No, it’s not a creepy burial site but a secret bone archive. It’s looked after by the museum’s curator of human osteology Jelena Bekvalac, who studies and preserves the remains. The collection spans 2,000 years of the city’s history and includes bones from the Royal London Hospital, Blackfriars and Spitalfields Market where more than 14,000 remains were discovered. Intrigued? Watch the video above to find out more about our city’s creepy history.

Want to get a closer look? Get tickets to go on a tour of the bone archive.

Or give yourself the creeps at the spookiest spots in London.