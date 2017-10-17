Seriously spooky locations in London

Where in London gives you the heebie jeebies? There are countless buildings in London teeming with history, gruesome stories and alleged ghost sightings; Hampton Court Palace and the Tower of London are amoung of the most well-known. Here’s our list of favourite spooky spots in the city, from haunted inns and pubs to weird stretches of woodland, crumbling cemetery catacombs and London's creepy museums.

