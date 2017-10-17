Seriously spooky locations in London
For a genuine fright this Halloween, venture to some of London's scariest and most haunted places
Where in London gives you the heebie jeebies? There are countless buildings in London teeming with history, gruesome stories and alleged ghost sightings; Hampton Court Palace and the Tower of London are amoung of the most well-known. Here’s our list of favourite spooky spots in the city, from haunted inns and pubs to weird stretches of woodland, crumbling cemetery catacombs and London's creepy museums.
17 of London’s spookiest spots
Hyde Park
Chill factor 💀💀💀💀
Cemeteries are creepy territory and London is home to plenty. This burial ground in Hyde Park is an especially surreal one. Sometimes open to the public on tours, it dates back to the 1880s and contains the remains of more than 300 pets, many in graves marked by tiny headstones. The garden graveyard isn’t far from Tyburn, the site where thousands of people have been executed over the centuries. And you thought Hyde Park was just a nice spot for a picnic. Behind Victoria Gate Lodge.
The Parkland Walk Spriggan
Chill factor 💀💀💀
Abandoned railway lines do get creeperier than this – the Parkland Walk, which runs between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace, is lush with vivid greenery – but there is still something unsettling about wandering along the overgrown cutting. The part that passes Crouch End is the spookiest stretch of the route, where a looming ‘spriggan’ spirit watches from a disused railway arch, ready to startle unsuspecting passers-by.
Bruce Castle Museum
Chill factor 💀💀💀💀
That’s right, Tottenham has its own castle. There’s a downside, though, it’s a little on the haunted side. On bleak winter nights in November, you might catch the ghostly silhouette of Lady Constantia Lucy staring out the window. Lady Lucy killed herself by leaping off the balcony of the castle in the seventeenth century, taking her child with her. They say ‘great mystery’ surrounds the Lady’s death, but the fact that her husband kept her under lock and key in a tiny room might have something to do with it. As well as an unhappy spectre, the castle is home to a mini museum, where you can see archive photos and documents on Haringey history.
Old Operating Theatre Museum
Chill factor 💀💀
It sort of goes without saying this place is probably haunted; it was an actual surgical practice back when surgery was pretty, well, raw. Surgical anaesthetic wasn’t invented until 1846, and this place predates that! Most patients died despite the best intentions of the surgeons. It’s the oldest surviving surgical theatre in Europe, and has a certain ghastly edge because of it.
The Ten Bells
Chill factor 💀💀💀
Chill factor 💀💀💀
Once called the Jack the Ripper, this Spitalfields pub can't get away from its gory former namesake. In 1996, the landlord claimed The Ten Bells had been taken over by the ghost of Annie Chapman, murdered and mutilated by the Ripper in 1888. If that's not spooky enough, poltergeist activity and inexplicable gusts of wind have been recorded by staff.
Greenwich Foot Tunnel
Chill factor 💀💀💀💀
You know that moment when you’re on the Eurostar, and it suddenly dawns on you that you’re sitting 380ft below sea level? Imagine that, but you’re strolling on foot through a long cast iron tunnel beneath the Thames. Enter the green dome by the Cutty Sark and you’ll find yourself in its dimly lit passage, accompanied only by the echoing footsteps of the walkers chasing your path and the drip-drip-drip of the leaky roof. Make it through that menacing shaft, and you’ll reach the pretty Island Gardens on the opposite side of the river.
Epping Forest
Chill factor 💀💀💀💀💀
This corridor of woodland in Essex has likely been the site of many dodgy and hastily done burials thanks to its size and collection of semi-deserted open spaces. Stories abound about ghostly sightings, no doubt thanks to Roman battles, Norman invaders, Boudicca’s Iceni tribe and highwaymen. Dick Turpin, notorious robber and murderer, is said to have used the Loughton Camp lookout spot as a hideout, and supposedly still haunts the place. Oh, Dicky!
The Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities
Chill factor 💀💀
Viktor Wynd’s Museum of Curiosities is just that, a cramped shop filled to the brim with oddball curios for the public’s viewing pleasure. It’s a bit creepy: you’ll find the bones of a dodo, occultists’ paintings, two-headed kittens and, erm, old McDonald’s kids’ toys. It’s endearing in that its beautiful and interesting artefacts sit alongside the everyday dross and gross, subverting the notion of what and how a museum should function. It will scare the bejesus out of you, but it’s not necessarily haunted.
The Flask
Chill factor 💀💀💀
It doesn’t look scary, but Highgate's historic pub 'The Flask' boasts not one, but two hauntings. It's said that the ghost of a Spanish barmaid, who hanged herself in the cellar having been left broken-hearted by the publican, looms around the premises, as does a man in a Cavalier's uniform, who likes to wander the main bar. To add to the fright factor, one of the first-ever autopsies (most likely illegally conducted on a corpse stolen from nearby Highgate Cemetery) is said to have taken place in the pub's Committee Room.
Bleeding Heart Yard
Chill factor 💀💀
The name of this small square is enough to give you chills. It might look pleasant enough, but Bleeding Heart Yard in Farringdon has a horrific history. Legend has it that on January 27 1626 the mutilated body of society beauty Lady Elizabeth Hatton was found in the cobbled courtyard. She had been murdered and her limbs strewn across the ground, but her heart still pumped blood. Gruesome stuff.
