VIDEO: Step inside the House of Dreams, one man’s live-in psychedelic art installation

We’ve all made the odd eccentric design choice in our lifetimes. But even the most outlandish interior decorators have got nothing on Stephen Wright, the East Dulwich artist who turned his SE22 pad into a monumental expression of his personal grief. Decorated with everything from parts of plastic dolls to his parents’ false teeth, Stephen’s ‘House of Dreams’ is packed literally wall-to-wall with trinkets and sculptures that frankly make that tie-dyed wall hanging you picked up in Mumbai look pretty conservative.

Watch the video above for a guided tour with Stephen, then find out more about visiting House of Dreams.