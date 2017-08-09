Wagamama is giving away free ramen throughout August

Would you believe it – wagamama is turning 25 this year! The pan-Asian restaurant brand has certainly come a long way since opening its first branch in Bloomsbury back in 1992. And to celebrate hitting the quarter-century mark, it’s giving away 50 free bowls of ramen at a different location each day throughout August.

What do you need to do to get in on the slurpy action? Simple: keep an eye on wagamama on both Twitter and Facebook, and look out for the hashtag #ramenrush to find out which branch is giving away the free bowls, and what time they’ll be available. Just no pushing or shoving, yeah? Let’s keep things civilised. No ramen your way to the front of the queue.