Watch a ‘Hamlet’ live stream on our Facebook page tomorrow

Robert Icke’s Andrew Scott-starring production of Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ has already given those who’ve seen it three-and-a-half hours of edge-of-seat magic.

But if you want to get a little deeper, catch Icke and Scott exploring the raw emotions and themes of the work – grief, madness, sanity and survival – on Tuesday via an in-conversation event with psychoanalyst Stephen Grosz, to be streamed live from the Facebook studio at 2pm, exclusively to your pals at Time Out London.

So pull up a chair, hide your work screen from your boss and join Time Out London on Facebook from 2pm on August 22.

While we’re on the subject of theatre, these five ace shows are making their way to London from the Edinburgh Fringe.