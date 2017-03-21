Watch an incredible free fashion show at the V&A this Friday

When thinking of high-end fashion and FROW, the word 'free' probably doesn't spring to mind.

That's about to change as the V&A are hosting an incredible immersive fashion show this Friday, and it costs absolutely nothing. Nada. Niente.

In anticipation of their upcoming exhibition 'Balenciaga: Shaping Fashion', the V&A is hosting a series of catwalks inspired by the Spanish fashion house as part of their 'Fashion in Motion' project, started in 1999. This year it's a collaborative project between the Cristóbal Balenciaga Museum in Getaria and the students of London's Central Saint Martin’s BA Womenswear and BA Print Design courses.

During three shows taking place throughout Friday, models will parade through the galleries at the V&A to showcase 15 outfits, each merging inspiration from the iconic design house with emerging fashion talent from London.

And the best part? You don't need to book – all sessions operate on a free drop-in basis. Head down and join the fashion crowd without having to worry about fighting Anna Wintour for a decent view.

'Fashion in Motion' takes place at the Victoria and Albert Museum on March 24. There are three sessions during the day, timed at 15:00, 17:00 and 20:00. Click here for more information, and share you experience on social media using #FashionInMotion.