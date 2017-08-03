WATCH: an incredible timelapse to make you fall in love with London all over again

When you're stuffed into someone's armpit on the Central line or spending half your salary on a house share in Zone 4, it can be easy to curse the city that we live in.

But then there are those moments that make you stop, forget it all and thank your lucky stars that you live in London. Like bagging last minute seats to the show everyone wants to see, getting a bagel at 4am on Brick Lane or the breathtaking view of our one-of-a-kind iconic skyline.

Here to give you that warm and fuzzy feeling is photographer Michael Tomas, also known as Instagrammer @LondonViewPoints. Michael has access to places that would make James Bond jealous, and he uses this AAA city pass to capture London looking its best.

For his latest project, Michael filmed a sunrise to sunset time lapse of London from on top of the Leadenhall Building (that's the Cheesegrater, to you and I).

So click play above and fall head over heels in love with London all over again. It's even enough to make you forget paying £5 for a pint.

Get more skyline porn - London's most charming buildings have been turned into a series of cute illustrations.