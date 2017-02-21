Watch Emma Watson sing 'Belle' in Disney's new 'Beauty and the Beast'

It's less than a month until Disney's new movie 'Beauty and the Beast' comes to cinemas with Emma Watson in the lead role, and a new clip has just been released of Watson singing 'Belle', one of the musical's most iconic songs.

Colourful and upbeat, the scene shows Belle striding through the 'small provincial town' in France she lives in, greeting the locals and grabbing some bread from the baker's tray while a local washerwoman quips that her head is 'up on some cloud' as she heads back to read one of her cherished romantic novels.

The composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman were Oscar-nominated for the song in 1992 on the back of the original Disney animated movie. The pair went on to win the same award for the title song 'Beauty and the Beast', and Menken picked up a second Oscar for the film's score.

The cast of the new film includes Dan Stevens as the Beast, as well as characters played by Ewan McGregor, Luke Evans and Emma Thompson. It's Watson's most high-profile role since she gave up playing Hermione in the Harry Potter series in 2011, and all eyes and ears will be on her singing voice as well as her performance when the movie opens worldwide.

'Beauty and the Beast' opens in cinemas on Friday March 17.

Emma Watson reckons that Belle from 'Beauty and the Beast' doesn't have Stockholm syndrome.