Watch the Olivier Award nominations live right here at midday today

It's almost that time of year again: on Sunday April 9 the UK's biggest and most prestigious theatre awards ceremony the Olivier Awards will take place in their new home, the Royal Albert Hall.

But first, there's the small matter of the nominees shortlists. They're going to be announced today, live at midday and exclusively online, by Denise Gough (winner of last year's best actress Olivier for her extraordinary turn in 'People, Places and Things') and Matt Henry (winner of last year's best actor in a musical award for 'Kinky Boots').

And you can watch too, via the below stream, which should roar to life just before noon.

We'll have more analysis and commentary afterwards, but keep your eyes open for Billie Piper (nailed on to win best actress for the Young Vic's 'Yerma') and 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' (which may very well set a record for number of nominations). Watch this space. And that space up there.