Watch the sold-out new Complicite play right here, for free, from Sunday

Legendary theatre company Complicte – last seen in this country last year, with their mind-shredding ‘The Encounter’ – return to the Barbican this week with their latest tour de force, ‘Beware of Pity’. It’s an intense, experimental drama about a soldier whose life is blighted when he makes a terrible faux pas on the eve of World War I.

If you don’t have a ticket, you’re buggered if you’re going to get one now, though – the entire short run at the Barbican sold out aeons ago.

However, don’t panic! Complicte are streaming Sunday’s matinee performance for free at 3pm, and bookmark away because you can literally watch it right here on this page, when the video player embedded below will magically spring to life to show you the performance live.

And if you’ve got Sunday afternoon plans – that’s okay too. Following its live performance, ‘Beware of Pity’ will remain available to stream right here until 11.59pm on Feb 26.

To get you in the mood, here’s Complicte’s founder Simon McBurney (who you may recognise off of the telly) talking about the show.

‘Beware of Pity’ is at the Barbican. Thu Feb 9–Sat Feb 12.

