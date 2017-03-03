Watch the work of budding new filmmakers at ICA’s Playback Festival

For the past two years, young people across the country have been beavering away on film projects with help from Random Acts whose aim is to aid the creation of bold, expressive film. Now they’re ready to showcase their achievements with us – and the ICA is swinging open its doors for a free four-day festival to inspire the next wave of cinematic stars.

This is the first time the output of the 16 to 24-year-olds involved in the project will be screened together in one place, with an impressive roster of 145 short films displayed using interactive video jukeboxes, allowing visitors to dip between comedy pieces, animations, dance and artist film, plus mini-documentaries.

As well as being able to catch the fresh new flicks, those interested in pursuing careers within the industry can take part in a programme of workshops hosted by the like of Dazed, Channel 4, Pulse Films and BORN N BREAD. Free masterclasses span how to get films commissioned, how to market yourself, and tips and tricks for crowdfunding projects. Animation specialists Blinkink will host a panel discussion with some of their directors and producers, while BREAD N BREAD will be sinking their teeth into a talk on women in film.

The festival has been produced in association with Random Acts which is a nifty collaboration between Arts Council England, Channel 4 and the Random Acts Network Centres across the country who have been working with young people on the film projects. Following the festival in London, the exhibition will travel the rest of England, popping up in galleries, cinemas and other interesting venues.

Playback Festival: in association with Random Acts. ICA, The Mall, SW1Y 5AH. Thu Mar 9-Sun Mar 12. Free. Book individual events in advance via the website.