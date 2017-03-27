  • Blog
Watch this Queen’s Guardsman take down a tourist dancing in front of St James’s Palace

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Monday March 27 2017, 6:31pm

If you’ve ever thought about having a boogie in front of the Queen’s Guard soldiers, you many want to think again, judging by the telling-off this guy got when he attempted to break it on down in front of St James’s Palace. 

The video, which has been watched almost 400,000 times, shows one of the usually stoic soldiers lose his cool at the sight of the two-stepping tourist. He’s also got one hell of a Scottish accent, and provides a great one-line comeback for the next time anyone tries to steal your chips: ‘Get yersel’ away!’

 

 

By Alexandra Sims

Alex is a news and events writer at Time Out London. She gets very excited when she sees dogs on the tube and appreciates a good guitar solo. Follow her on Twitter at @Alex0Sims.

