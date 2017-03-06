Watching paint fly: three ways to celebrate Holi in London

Chucking paint at strangers normally gets you in trouble. Not on a few days in March, though, during the Hindu festival of Holi. Falling on Monday March 13 this year, it’s celebrated around the world, but particularly in India and Nepal, where people gather to playfully lob around coloured powder-paint known as gulal. Community spirit and the breaking down of societal barriers are key, and that’s echoed in London’s own celebrations, which are best seen as a nod to the traditional festival rather than an authentic version.

Step into a ‘party pod’ at Cinnamon Kitchen’s House of Holi (March 7-18) pop-up for a cathartic 30-minute paint-flinging session, before getting stuck into a five-course Holi menu, or Play Holi with Dishoom (March 12) at two parties (one day, one evening) celebrating ‘openness, kindness and tolerance’. Prepare to get seriously messed-up – minus the usual pounding hangover and self-loathing afterwards.

