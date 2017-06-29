Weddings, highlife and suya kebabs: it’s the best of Ghanaian London

The great thing about starting Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen, my brand spearheading the modern African food movement, has been how much it’s connected me with Ghanaian culture in London. Did you know there are more than 60,000 Ghanaians living in the city? Growing up in south-east London it seemed like it was just me, my dad and my sister. Yet now I’ve connected with Ghanaians all over London – from Dalston, Brixton and Lewisham to the growing communities in Croydon, Norwood and Tulse Hill, and up to Seven Sisters and Tottenham: pretty much London’s ‘Little Ghana’. The Broadwater Farm Estate has been a focal point for years, where people celebrate births, weddings, funerals and everything in between. And it was Tottenham’s Ghanaian radio stations that gave birth to the UK Afrobeats music scene. Here are my top picks to get some Ghana in your life – other than my place, of course! Zoe Adjonyoh

Zoe’s favourite Ghanaian places in London

It might sound odd, but if you want a real taste of Ghanaian culture and atmosphere, spend a day in Tottenham. You might even see a wedding ceremony in the streets. While you’re there, get all your essential Ghanaian spices and ingredients from Ashanti Grocery, and visit the Bernie Grant Arts Centre, which has a great programme of theatre, film and art.

Even I can admit that Akolbire Hassan’s suya kebab is the best in London. Catch him outside the Bernie Grant Arts Centre at the weekends.

Despite its dodgy name, Sweet Handz on Holloway Road cooks up some proper traditional dishes. When people use the world ‘authentic’, I think this is what they’re talking about. My sister Natalie is a regular.

Don’t miss Ghana Party in the Park in Enfield on July 15: a family-focused festival celebrating Ghana and its people and culture, it’s a sensual feast of Ghanaian music, fashion and food.

The best of Ghanaian London, according to you

‘Gold Coast in South Norwood is the place: good food, good drinks and highlife tunes.’ Peter A via Facebook

‘Peckham and Brixton market for groceries; Gold Coast in Norwood and Savannah in Streatham for old-school delicacies; and Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen in Pop Brixton for a modernised twist in addition to the Chalé! street food stall.’ Sheryl AG via Facebook

