We're throwing another party under Waterloo station this Saturday

Winter is almost over. Finally. So throw off that puffa jacket, unwrap the scarf and fling off your gloves for a night of reckless abandon with Time Out's Nightlife team in the labyrinthine tunnels under Waterloo station on March 4. It's the official closing party of the excellent annual Vault Festival so we expect this one to have an extra beautiful glow.

We held a party at The Vaults back in January and IT WENT OFF.

On Saturday we will once again host an evening of debauched disco music, immersive games, general confetti cannon tomfoolery and a family of outrageous performers ready to deliver golden glitter showers to anyone lucky enough to catch their eye. The peak of the night has to be at the stroke of midnight when everyone gets the chance to 'come out' of our giant wardrobe and lose themselves down our red carpet runway.

Join Time Out's next incredible party Open the glitter and pop the confetti: we're throwing a massive disco bash to close the Vaults Festival next weekend. Come party with us, and grab your ticket at timeout.com/comingout Posted by Time Out London on Tuesday, 21 February 2017



Time Out Presents: I’m Coming Out is on Sat Mar 4. Tickets are £15 and available here. Join the Facebook group right here.

No plans this weekend? Check out these great nights out.