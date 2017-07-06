Drawn in by the bright lights, big buildings and Buckingham Palace, plenty of people pull a Dick Whittington and move to London.

Whether coming from overseas or just outside the M25, upping sticks for our capital city is a big deal and can come as a culture shock to some - especially when you can't get two pints with a ten pound note.

If you also moved here with lofty ideals and had to learn quickly, or are a born and bred Londoner: what advice do you have for anyone moving to London?

From dodgy landlords to tube shortcuts, share your pearls of wisdom that any new arrival should know before starting their life in London. Add your advice anonymously in the form below and the best submissions will be featured in Time Out magazine.

