  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

What do you hate that everyone else loves?

By Rosie Percy Posted: Tuesday February 28 2017, 1:13pm

What do you hate that everyone else loves?
© Tricia de Courcy Ling

Whether it's a hit song, a hoppy craft beer or a hyped film that EVERYONE is talking about, there are some things most people love that a secret few loathe. 

Maybe it's that your housemate overplayed The 1975. Maybe it's uncool to like something if it's not underground. Maybe we're just miserable bastards who love to hate.  

So whether it's 'La La Land', Nutella, or even living in London: what do you hate that everyone else loves?

Vent your secretly unpopular opinion anonymously with us in the form below. The most controversial submissions will feature in Time Out magazine. 

Fill out my online form.

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rosie Percy 59 Posts

Rosie is the Social Content Producer at Time Out London. She’s really into dogs and 90’s dance floor fillers. Slide into her DMs at @rosiepercy.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest