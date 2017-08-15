‘I did WHAT!?’ is a question you probably ask yourself after a riotous night out, as you roll over to find a stranger and a half-eaten box of fried chicken in your bed.

The beer fear following a big night out is a feeling many of us know well. While we might use it to swear off alcohol forever, we’ll end up doing it all over again on Friday.

So before you make the same mistakes, tell us: what message does sober you have for drunk you?

Whether it’s not to text your ex or STOP ORDERING SHOTS ON A SCHOOL NIGHT. We want to know the wisdom you’d impart on your inebriated self. Share your pearls of wisdom below and the most relatable will be featured in Time Out magazine.

Thought your nights out were weird? Just wait until you hear the strangest things Londoners have ever seen on the tube.