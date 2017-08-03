Citymapper? Mouse traps? Gin? There are some things that every Londoner swears by.

Whether it's something to help you get from A to B or just to the end of the day, we all rely on something to survive living in the city.

So tell us: what one thing could you never live without in London?

If you can't go half an hour on the bus without your headphones or have to do yoga once a week to chill out, share your city must-haves with us anonymously below. The best, most interesting and inspired entries will feature in Time Out magazine.

