What one thing could you never live without in London?

By Rosie Percy Posted: Thursday August 3 2017, 4:38pm

What one thing could you never live without in London?

Citymapper? Mouse traps? Gin? There are some things that every Londoner swears by.

Whether it's something to help you get from A to B or just to the end of the day, we all rely on something to survive living in the city. 

So tell us: what one thing could you never live without in London?

If you can't go half an hour on the bus without your headphones or have to do yoga once a week to chill out, share your city must-haves with us anonymously below. The best, most interesting and inspired entries will feature in Time Out magazine.

