  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

What secret are you still keeping from your parents?

By Rosie Percy Posted: Wednesday August 9 2017, 6:00pm

What secret are you still keeping from your parents?

You eat right, pay rent and stopped taking dirty washing home years ago. From the outside you're almost a fully-fledged adult - until it comes to how you act around your parents.

No matter how old you are, what you do or where you've come from you'll always be a baby to your parents. That means keeping those drunk stories, debt and drug-dabbling under wraps.

So 'fess up: what secret are you still keeping from your parents?

Whether you've smoked for a decade but swear to your Dad that you don't, or are hiding a partner to avoid mum asking when she'll be a grandmother, tell us what you're keeping schtum about to your family. All entries are anonymous, and the best ones will be featured in Time Out magazine.

Fill out my online form.

 

See what advice Londoners have for anyone moving to the city

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rosie Percy 96 Posts

Rosie is the Social Content Producer at Time Out London. She’s really into dogs and 90’s dance floor fillers. Slide into her DMs at @rosiepercy.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest