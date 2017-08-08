  • Blog
Londoners reveal their advice for people moving to the city

By James Manning Posted: Tuesday August 8 2017, 7:01pm

Nathan James Page

What advice do you have for newcomers to London? We asked you for your helpful tips, and here they are…

Citymapper, Citymapper, Citymapper.’

‘Drink loads of water and mind your own business.’

‘Move to west London. It’s so fancy that everyone will want to come and visit you.’

‘It’s time to embrace the fact that you will be broke. Every month.’

‘Forget everything you thought you knew about personal boundaries.’

‘Make friends with the people in the local chippy. They will get you through tough times.’

‘Get accustomed to liquid lunches and accept that any weeknight is a Friday.’

‘London is nothing more than the people who make it. Be one of the good ones and make the city better.’

‘The pollution turns your bogies black. It’s quite a shock, but you get used to it.’

