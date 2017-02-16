What would London look like if the Nazis won the war?

What if the Germans had won World War II and taken over London? How would our city have changed in the aftermath of a Nazi victory? A new five-part BBC miniseries starting at the weekend imagines exactly that alternate history. Set in 1941, ‘SS-GB’ is based on a novel by Len Deighton and follows the workings of the Metropolitan Police after Britain’s surrender. The trailer features a shocking image of the Palace of Westminster draped in swastikas.

Photo: BBC

The noir-ish thriller stars Sam Riley as the Met’s finest detective assigned to investigate the case of a murdered antique dealer that is seemingly unrelated to politics. It starts on Sunday on BBC1, and here are some chilling images of its parallel London.

A Luftwaffe plane on the Mall in front of Buckingham Palace

Scotland Yard under the control of the Nazis

Photo: BBC

Finally, a bomb-damaged Trafalgar Square

Photo: BBC

Watch the SS-GB trailer

The first episode of 'SS-GB' airs on Saturday on BBC1 at 9pm.